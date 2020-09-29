Langlade County Youth to Celebrate National 4-H Week: October 4-10

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo, WI (October 4, 2020) — Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.

With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.

Langlade County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year beginning with an Autumn Adventures Family Fun Day to be held at Veterans Memorial Park’s Arboretum. Families will engage in fall nature theme activities. Families will finish the event with a scavenger hunt through the Arboretum after they stop at each educational station. Pre-registration is required.

Throughout the week, 4-Hers can join in a state wide virtual celebration on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the membership is encouraged to wear their favorite 4-H t-shirt to show Langlade County why they love 4-H. Other theme days include connecting with a 4-H friend, sharing your favorite service learning event and more.

“We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world,” explains Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. By encouraging diverse voices and innovative actions, 4-H believes that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap.

In Langlade County more than 250 youth and 111 volunteers from the community are involved in 4 H. Langlade County 4-H youth are engaged in many different projects or programs. Youth are able to find a project that fits their interest from crafts to robotics to small engines to drama or animals and so much more. Opportunities abound in state wide programs from camps to leadership opportunities and travel experiences. No matter their interest, youth and their families are able to create their own individual experiences in 4-H.

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit http://www.4-h.org/. For more information on the local 4-H program contact Holly Luerssen, 4-H Educator, at holly.luerssen@wisc.edu.