Wisconsin Consumers Fall Victim to Facebook Marketplace Scams

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received multiple complaints from consumers regarding the false advertisement of a Recreational Vehicle (RV) for sale far below market value. All Wisconsin residents should be on the lookout for these fraudulent RV listings on ‘For Sale By Owner’ websites.

In this scam, an unknown person(s) is posting multiple RVs for sale on Facebook Marketplace. When an interested party contacts the seller, they are advised that the RV is in storage and packaged for delivery. The buyer is then directed to make payment through a third party, after which the RV will be delivered to them within five days. Once the payment is made, the seller can no longer be contacted and the RV is never delivered. The victims filing complaints with DATCP have reported losses totaling more than $115,000.

If you see an advertisement listing an RV far below market value, please take caution. If something seems too good to be true, it usually is.

If you have been victimized by one of these RV scams or something similar, report the crime to your local law enforcement agency and file a consumer complaint with DATCP. Reports can be made online at www.datcp.wi.gov or by contacting the Consumer Information Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov and requesting a complaint form.

For additional information on consumer protection topics visit the Consumer Protection Bureau at http://datcp.wi.gov. Connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wiconsumer or Twitter: @wiconsumer.