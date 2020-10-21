Community Calendar for 10/26/20 to 11/2/20

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry October 28th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & October 30th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for November will be baking supplies. The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “I just went out on my own after a bad relationship. My daughter and I moved to town to get away and the food pantry is helping me make it through until I can find a job.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry October 26th & November 2nd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), October 28th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County Halloween Party October 30th The Boys & Girls Club, 411 Superior St., Antigo.

Haunted Sawmill – The Spirit of Halloween October 30th & 31st 6-11pm The Haunted Sawmill, 700 Hendricks St., Merrill. We have done it again and woke Vincent Mudgett from his sleep. For the 10th Anniversary, we are going to celebrate with the Spirit of Halloween. Let’s go back to what Halloween was before Vincent got his hands on it. You do not want to miss out as Phaedra, Buzz Buzz and lil’ Buzz try and keep Vincent under control….. Tickets go on sale at 6pm and sold up until 11pm. Fees/Admission: $15.

Perdition Pines Haunted Event October 31st 7pm-Midnight & November 1st 6:30-10:30pm Perdition Pines Haunted Event, N1385 Cty. Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event welcomes its guests to its third year of terror, screaming select Saturdays & Sundays this fall, featuring “Deadwood Grove (Cemetery)” & “Forest of Carnage!” Get your friends together & get scared! After a short walk through the woods to get to our attraction, check into our ticket booth to get your event wristband. Enjoy snacks & beverages around a warm fire from our ticket/concessions booth while waiting for group numbers to be called up to begin your haunted experience. COVID-19 UPDATE: Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. Perdition Pines Haunted Event has made the necessary changes to its attractions to help reduce the risk of exposure to Coronavirus. General admission is $10, VIP admission is $20. Tickets are cash only onsite or buy online at www.perditionpineshaunt.com/tickets. Free parking. Not handicapped accessible. No restrooms on site. For more information, go to www.perditionpineshaunt.com.

Mattoon Trick or Treating October 31st 2-5pm If you wish to participate in handing out candy please have your porch light on so kids can stop by.

Crandon Trick or Treating October 31st 4-6pm. We also encourage trick or treaters to stay with their household/family members and space out from other groups.

Gresham Trick or Treating October 31st 4-6pm

Wittenberg Trick or Treating October 31st 4-6pm

Elcho Trick or Treating October 31st 4-6pm

Birnamwood Trick or Treating October 31st 4:30-7pm. This event is not Village sponsored. If you wish to participate, you must participate at your own risk. Maintain physical distancing if possible. Only visit homes with porch lights turned on. If you have a temperature or any signs of illness, please do not participate. Be Safe, Stay Safe!

White Lake Trick or Treating October 31st 5-7pm

Double Feature Park-n-Watch Movie October 31st 4:45-1pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. Although door-to-door trick-or-treating has been cancelled a fun and safe Halloween Double Feature Movie Park-n-Watch Event will be offered at the Langlade County Fairgrounds. Movie Screen will hang off the west side of the grandstand. 4:45pm parking opens, individuals wishing to participate in costume judging need to be parked by 5:30pm & will receive a “Vehicle Number”. Judges will start walking through at 5:30pm & judge the costumes. Winners will be announced at 6pm, &nd they can retrieve their prize. Families can stay warm in their vehicles during the movie. First movie (kid friendly) will start at 6:15pm. Second movie (scarier) will start at 8:15pm (approximately). We will have pre-stuffed bags for kids that will be distributed as they pull-in to park. Optimists will be selling cheese curds. Bagged popcorn will also be provided. Please follow CDC Guidelines and Recommendations when participating in events and activities. For more info, call Sarah at 715-623-3633.

Village of Tigerton Trick or Treating October 31st 5-7pm

Kids Day 2020 – Perdition Pines Haunted Event November 1st 11:30am-3pm Perdition Pines Haunted Event, N1385 Cty. Rd. D, Antigo Perdition Pines Haunted Event presents its second annual “Kids Day” Trick or Treating event on November 1st. ADMISSION: Ages 14 & under are 100% FREE. (Ticket Not Needed); Ages 15 & above receive FREE admission ONLY with a donation of a canned food item (Donated to the local Antigo Food Pantry) OR $5 (Cash Only On-Site) with no canned food donation. (Tickets Available Online!) PARKING – FREE ***Includes a short hike through the woods to get to event. Kids are HIGHLY RECOMMENDED to dress up in their Halloween Costumes. Both of our attractions “Forest of Carnage” & “Deadwood Grove” will be open with a family friendly environment. While walking through our attractions scare-free, have your trick or treating buckets ready as kids stop & visit each of our ghoulish residents. They’ll be ready to tell you their stories & share their favorite candies! Not handicapped accessible. No restrooms on site. For more information, go to www.perditionpineshaunt.com.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting October 27th 5:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting October 28th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

City of Antigo Economic Development Committee Meeting November 2nd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) October 28th (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous October 27th, October 30th & October 31st (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group October 27th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs October 28th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry October 28th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior St., Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Summer Series Mondays thru November 23rd 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. (with exception of meeting on Tuesday Sept 8th due to the Labor Day holiday) in the Fellowship Hall. Enter through the 8th Avenue Fellowship Hall doors. GriefShare​ group facilitators are Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. This will be a hybrid group with either in person or Zoom participation. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including: social distancing (except family members can sit together), disinfecting chairs/tables before & after our meetings, masking optional. GriefShare​ is a weekly video seminar featuring some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics. Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. Please call Peace Lutheran Ministries​ at ​715-623-2200​ for more information. This program is FREE and open to anyone from the Antigo area who is experiencing grief & loss.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.