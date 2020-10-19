Jean “Jeannie” Prince-Lipinski, 71

Jean “Jeannie” Prince-Lipinski, of Antigo, passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was 71 years old. She was born in Antigo, August 1, 1949; a daughter of John and Thelma (Tomlin) Stewart. She married Franklin Lipinski on August 7, 2004.

Jeannie was a graduate of Elcho High School with the class of 1967.

She enjoyed genealogy, was an extremely talented craftswoman with wood-working and sewing, a genius in trivia games, an avid reader, and a devoted sports fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. Most of all she loved being with family and friends.

She ﬁlled many roles throughout her life such as cooking at the Ma-Ka-Ja-Wan boy scout camp in Pearson, chief of the Pickerel Area Rescue Squad, and for the past 18 years as a waitress at Two Angels Family Restaurant in Antigo; where she would greet you with a genuine smile, and entertain you with her charming wit and sarcasm. But the most signiﬁcant and important roles in her life were as a sister, a mother, a grandmother “Oma” and a great-grandmother.

Jeannie was world-renowned for her humor, not holding back her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. She always told you the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. She was real, genuine and authentic. Conversation came easy to her and she always made an impression and made friends wherever she went. She was genuine to a fault, with the biggest, caring lioness heart; and yet sugar-coated nothing. She was always there with words of encouragement, wisdom and comfort; a woman who would give you her shoes and the coat off her back (literally). You always knew where you stood with her and would never have doubted her love.

All who knew her and loved her will always remember her humor, wit, tenacity, and undying love for them.

She leaves behind an extensive family including her husband, Frank; two sons, Andrew (Tiana) Prince of Appleton and Theodore Prince of Pearson; three daughters, Kristine (Gary) Mervyn of Antigo, Samantha (David) Biegel of Norfolk, VA and Diana Gonzalez of Hartland; step-son, Daniel (Karen) Lipinski of Aniwa; two step-daughters, Shawna Lipinski of Antigo and Heather (Saun) Hayes of Merrill; 28 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six brothers, Donald Stewart of West Allis, James (Julie) Stewart of Antigo, Richard (Patricia) Stewart of Merrill, Dale (Gayle) Stewart of Crandon, Larry (Debbie Kramer) Stewart of Antigo, Roger (Grace) Stewart of Maryland; three sisters, Mary Palok of Antigo, Nancy (Dan) Hall of Merrill and Anne Stewart of Antigo;

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, David Stewart and Robert Stewart.

A family celebration of Jeannie’s life will be held at a later date.