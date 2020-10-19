Lorraine A. Fleischman, 99

Lorraine A Fleischman, Antigo, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was 99 years old. She was born on September 1, 1921, in Antigo, a daughter of Henry and Agatha (Puhlman) Plautz. She married Conrad Fleischman Sr. on September 16, 1939, at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. He preceded her in death on March 16, 1974.

She attended Antigo High School.

She worked as a waitress at the Rouman Candle in Antigo for 25 years. She also waitressed at the Brookside and Southside Cafe. She cooked at Melody Mill and Sugar Shack and bartended at Mary Lou’s and the Silver Dollar.

Lorraine volunteered at the food pantry at Faith Center.

She enjoyed playing pool and shooting darts and was captain of a pool league for 38 years.

Survivors include four daughters, Darlene Kondzela, Antigo, Sharon (Roger) Ingalls, Antigo, Audrey (Paul) Sikora, Eland, Dawn (Dan) Packard, Antigo; two sons, Darwin “James” Fleischman, Antigo, Robert (Denise) Fleischman, Antigo; a daughter-in-law, Linda Fleischman, Antigo; 32 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Lou Lewis, Kim Livermore; two sons, Conrad Jr., and Joseph Fleischman; a grandson, David Fleischman; a granddaughter, Sonia Rector; a great-grandson Jerico; two daughters-in-law, Gladys Fleischman and Toni Fleischman; two sons-in-law, Roy Lewis, and James Kondzela; twin brothers Charles and Chet Plautz; a half Sister, Lucille Bessey.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Callistus Elue officiating. Burial will take place in Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.