Lillian Ritschke, 94

Lillian Ritschke, of Antigo, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at The Bay at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center. She was 94 years old. She was born on August 4, 1926, in Polar, a daughter of Edward and Flora (Hoppe) Ritschke.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School in 1944.

As a young lady Lillian worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Company factory for several years followed by 14 years in the binding department at the Antigo Daily Journal. She worked one year at the Pea Canning factory in Antigo. For 27 years she was employed at Sheldon’s Inc. retiring as a supervisor in 1987.

She was a Sunday School teacher and Treasurer at the Assembly of God Church in Antigo.

She enjoyed plastic canvas work.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harold Ritschke.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery.