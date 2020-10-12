Antigo Times

Jaymi Stewart, 36

By Antigo Times
October 12, 2020
Jaymi L Stewart, of Wausau, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was 36 years old. She was born on May 8, 1984, in Atlanta, Georgia.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School in 2002 and had been employed at Walmart in Wausau.

She enjoyed playing bingo, collecting stuffed animals, and time with friends and family.

Survivors include her mother Deborah Kramer, Antigo; step-dad, Larry Stewart, Antigo; maternal-grandfather, Lawrence Kramer, Antigo; her father, Dave Stewart, Perry, Georgia; step-mother Debra Stewart, Perry, Georgia; many aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by two brothers in infancy Christopher and Jeffery; maternal-grandmother, Barbara Kramer; paternal-grandfather, David Stewart; paternal-grandmother Karen Julian Jackson.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Hoffmann, officiating. Burial of her urn will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

