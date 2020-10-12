Mary Ellen Blaha, 93

Mary Ellen Blaha, age 93, formerly of Pelican Lake and Antigo, passed away at The Bay at Eastview on October 7, 2020.

Mary Ellen was born on June 6, 1927 in Antigo to the late John A. and Estella (Schultz) Driscoll.

She was united in marriage to James L. Blaha on February 20, 1951. James preceded her in death in November 28, 2005.

Mary Ellen was a graduate of Antigo High School. She worked for Social Security Administration.

She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Pelican Lake, Pelican Lake Womens Civic Club and VFW Auxiliary.

Mary Ellen and Jim lived and raised their family in Antigo. They loved spending time at Pelican Lake and in 1977 made it their home. As the family grew Pelican Lake became the gathering place.

Survivors include two sons; James J. (Pat) Blaha of Eagle River and Tim Blaha of Pelican Lake, 5 grandchildren; Weston, Erin, Jacquelyn, Ryan and Karlie and 8 great grandchildren; Anabelle, Violet, Riley, Zoey, Sienna, Oaklen, Izabel and Ava Grace.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by a sister Joan Castile.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in June along with a celebration of Mary Ellen’s life.