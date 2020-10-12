Finley Sly Laszewski, infant son of Andrew & Samantha Laszewski, was born sleeping on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 3:37am, weighing 5lbs 15oz and was 18 1/4” long at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

We knew for a short time that there were some complications but one can never fully prepare. Trisomy 13 is a rare genetic disorder that we quickly became familiar with. The 13th chromosome has an extra set. Baby’s with Trisomy 13 are typically miscarried early on in pregnancy. Our beautiful Finley Sly held on for 36 weeks.

In addition to his parents, Finley is survived by his sister, Alison; paternal grandparents, Clayton Jr. & Linda Laszewski, maternal grandmother, Pamela (Randy Schill) Karl and maternal great grandparents, Richard & Sue Sinette. Finley is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Michael (Shanna) Laszewski, Nathon Laszewski, Jason (Katie) Karl, Jessica (Josh Strigel) Schill and Bradley Schill, as well as his cousins, Sydney, Mila, Keyton, Brianna, Brynlee and Paul.

Finley was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Brian ‘Sly’ Karl; paternal great-grandparents, Clayton Sr. & Evelyn Laszewski and Kenneth Sr. & Dorothy Henry and maternal great-grandparents, Joseph & Verena Karl.

Our little Finley was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

Baby Fin you will always have a piece of our hearts ♥️ We Love You!

There will be no formal services at this time.