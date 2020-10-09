Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 10/13
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
6:00 PM
Antigo Middle School (IMC)
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
This meeting can be viewed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/KsZppoYLkJI
6:00 PM
Antigo Middle School (IMC)
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
This meeting can be viewed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/KsZppoYLkJI
1. Meeting Opening
A. Pledge of Allegiance
B. Roll Call
C. Public Comment
2. COVID 19 Update
3. New Business
A. Recognition of Wisconsin School Board Week
B. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report
C. 2020 Q3 Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Utilization Report
D. Update of Staff Compensation Model
E. Third Friday and Open Enrollment Reports
F. Exit Interview Update
G. Discussion of Tax Levy and Impact of Increasing Community Service Fund
H. Review Adaptive Physical Education Manual
4. Possible Action Items
A. Consideration to Approve Amendment to the 2020-2021 Employee Handbook
B. First Reading of NEOLA Policy Special Updates March – September 2020
C. Report of District New Hires
5. Confirm Next Meeting
A. Tuesday, November 10, 2020
6. Adjourn