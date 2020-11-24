Community Calendar for 11/30/20 to 12/7/20

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry December 2nd 11am-1pm (Wed.) & December 4th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for December will be canned fruit (in juice).

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry November 30th & December 7th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), December 2nd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Antigo Community Christmas Parade December 2nd 5-7pm Downtown, Antigo. It’s a reverse parade! Floats/units will line up along 5th Avenue. Vehicles will drive one way from Hwy 45 heading west on 5th Avenue to view the floats/units. Parade starts at 5pm and cars go through Downtown Antigo. Visit www.antigochamber.com for more information.

Nativity Walk December 3rd-6th 4-8pm 12/3, 12/4. 10am-2pm 12/5, 12/6. First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Presbyterian St., Shawano. A quiet place to enjoy the beauty of Christmas. 250+ nativities from around the world, crèches & cookies. Please call 715-526-3329 or go to www.shawanopres.org for more information.

National Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic December 4th 8am-4pm Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The Langlade County Health Department will be hosting a Nation Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic on December 4th. Testing is free. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be followed. For more information, please call 715-627-6250.

26th Annual Shawano Santa Parade December 4th 6-8pm Shawano. You start at Elizabeth, drive down Main, left on Green Bay St., then left on Washington St. past Franklin Park to view 50 lighted trees For more information, call Downtown Shawano at 715-853-3775 or go to www.shawanodowntown.com.

6th Community Christmas Tree Decorating and Lighting December 4th 7pm WOW Art Park, 114 Vinal Street, Wittenberg. The 6th Community Christmas Tree Decorating & Lighting helps kick off the holiday season in the WOW Art Park where many community members join the choir & fill the art park with Christmas carols. Cider & cookies will be served. There will also be a special visit from Santa, who will be giving away some goodie bags. For more information, go to wallsofwittenberg.com.

28th Annual Peace United Church of Christ Cookie Walk December 5th 9-11am Peace United Church of Christ, 208 E. Mauer St., Shawano. Purchase your favorite cookies & candy. Call 715-526-2916 for more information.

Riverview Annual Tree Lighting Celebration December 5th 4-7pm Riverview Town Hall, 15471 Hwy. 32, Mountain. Special Guests Santa and Frosty will be on hand to greet children in Santa’s Village located in the Riverview Community Center. Ice skating will be dependent on the weather and ice skates are available for use. This fun Holiday kick-off is sponsored by the Riverview Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Department Auxiliary and the Town of Riverview. For more information, please call 715-850-1473.

Perdition Pines Haunted Event “Frostbite Forest” 2020 December 5th 7-11pm Perdition Pines Haunted Event, N1385 Cty. Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event is proud to present the third annual “FROSTBITE FOREST” a Christmas Horror Haunted Attraction!! Cash only on-site or online tickets available! General admission $5, VIP admission $10. The weather outside is frightful & Jacquelyn Frost candy cane slaughtered Saint Nickolas into pieces to join forces with KRAMPUS. Now as you travel through FROSTBITE FOREST & face ungodly reindeer, zombie Elf’s, a demonic Mrs. Clause, possessed toys & Snowmen &d so much more; Krampus & Jacquelyn Frost will be ready to torment your innocent souls to take down Christmas once & for all! But take this warning; be careful not to catch your death of cold as Frostbite kills faster than the creatures of Perdition Pines. It’s going to be a very-merry-scary Christmas!! ***NO RESTROOM available on-site. Please dress extremely warm, this event is 100% OUTDOORS & you will be walking through snow in our haunted attractions. FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR GUESTS, ACTORS & VOLUNTEERS – this event may be canceled due to inclement weather, including heavy winter/snowstorms & extreme cold temperatures. Notice will be given day of the event if so, & will NOT be rescheduled. Please check our Facebook or website for the most current updates. Tickets purchased online can receive a full refund in the event of cancelation OR will be valid any date during our 2021 season. COVID-19 UPDATE: Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. Perdition Pines Haunted Event has made the necessary changes to its attractions to help reduce the risk of exposure to Coronavirus. If you or anyone in your party is feeling ill or show symptoms of COVID-19 we ask you to please stay home. Tickets can be refunded if purchased online or will be valid through our 2021 season. By coming to the event, you acknowledge & agree that you assume these inherent risks associated with attendance. Facial coverings are not required; NO guest will be frowned upon for wearing a facial covering for their own safety to enjoy our attractions. MORE INFO: https://www.perditionpineshaunt.com/

Surviving the Holidays Community Seminar December 7th 5-7pm Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. This nondenominational seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with Christian counselors & grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Those who attend will receive a “Survival Guide” booklet filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both In-Person and Zoom/On-Line options will be offered. There is no cost to attend. For more information, contact Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln Street, Antigo WI, 715.623.2200.

*Meetings*

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting December 2nd 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

City of Antigo Economic Development Committee Meeting December 7th 6-7:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) December 2nd (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous December 1st, December 4th & December 5th (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group December 1st 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs December 2nd 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry December 2nd 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior St., Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.