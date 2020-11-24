Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 11/30/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, November 17th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting an accident at 7th Avenue and Clermont Street. The caller told officers that a silver car hit a school bus. There did not appear to be any injuries.

Wednesday, November 18th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Superior Street and 4th Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she was involved in a hit and run accident on E. 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a grayish blue Toyota Tundra struck her vehicle as both were backing up, then the Tundra took off, northbound on Langlade Road. The caller followed the vehicle to Hwy. 64. She said that she spoke to the female driver, who said that she didn’t know that she had struck her vehicle and then she drove off.

Thursday, November 19th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a male subject was lying in the middle of the road at 10th Avenue and Superior Street. While still on the phone with officers, the caller said that the male subject was now standing in the road. Officers brought the male subject back to his residence.

Officers responded to a call from a subject on 6th Avenue reporting a possible burglary in progress. The caller told officers that someone had just tried to break into the window. They were unable to see the subjects, but they could hear them talking. The window was damaged. Two subjects were cited for disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. A vehicle struck a post.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. Property damage only.

Friday, November 20th

Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Saturday, November 21st

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Edison Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. A vehicle had side-swiped a pole.

Sunday, November 22nd

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that an intoxicated driver had been in the business and was stumbling around and bumping into things. The subject then left going south on Superior Street, after almost hitting two pillars. Officers stopped the vehicle at 4th Avenue and Dorr Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at an address on Wausau Road. The lower level of a duplex was on fire. Multiple fire departments responded. The fire is under investigation.

Officers received a call from a male on 5th Avenue reporting that his phone and radar detector are missing. The caller told officers that his friend witnessed a female subject go into his vehicle the night before and take the radar detector.

Monday, November 23rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Clermont Street. A car struck a pole. The pole was split but still standing. WPS was notified.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he got into an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Amron Avenue. Property damage only.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, November 18th

Officers assisted with a fire call at Hwy. 45 and Noboken Road. The female caller told officers that she had passed a dump truck on Hwy. 45 and the back was smoking. The Elcho Fire Department responded. Hwy. 45 was shut down for a time.

Officers assisted with a fire call on Cty. Rd. P. An electric pole had started on fire and then a tree started on fire.

Thursday, November 19th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting a theft. They believed that one of their products had been stolen.