Antigo High School Boys Bowling for 2/21/21

February 22, 2021
The Antigo Boys Varsity and JV bowled on 2/21/21 at North Star Lanes in Antigo.

Varsity Boys

Are State Bound!!! Antigo Boys Varsity earned its second state birth in three years by defeating Athens/Edgar.  High game was 248 with an average score of 196.

Seniors: Will Kubeny, Austin Schedlbauer and Kalsin Toth.

Top Bowlers:  Alec Knapkavage, Jack Steger, Will Kubeny.

Singles State Qualifiers:  Will Kubeny, Jack Steger

The State Tournament will be held March 5-7th in Ashwaubenon.

Boys JV

JV Boys had a bye this week and bowled against themselves.  They lost with a high game of 146 and an average game of 121.  Top Bowlers:  Matt Maus, Brayden Vielbaum and Brady Rickert.  Senior bowler:  Matt Maus

Leave a reply

