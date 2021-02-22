Antigo High School Boys Bowling for 2/21/21

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Boys Varsity and JV bowled on 2/21/21 at North Star Lanes in Antigo.

Varsity Boys

Are State Bound!!! Antigo Boys Varsity earned its second state birth in three years by defeating Athens/Edgar. High game was 248 with an average score of 196.

Seniors: Will Kubeny, Austin Schedlbauer and Kalsin Toth.

Top Bowlers: Alec Knapkavage, Jack Steger, Will Kubeny.

Singles State Qualifiers: Will Kubeny, Jack Steger

The State Tournament will be held March 5-7th in Ashwaubenon.

Boys JV

JV Boys had a bye this week and bowled against themselves. They lost with a high game of 146 and an average game of 121. Top Bowlers: Matt Maus, Brayden Vielbaum and Brady Rickert. Senior bowler: Matt Maus