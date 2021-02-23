WMSPA First Tree Tapping at Marvin’s Sugar Bush in Antigo

FROM THERESA BAROUN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WI MAPLE SYRUP PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION

The WMSPA First Tree Tapping is March 13, 2021, nestled in the woods at Marvin’s Sugar Bush in Antigo, WI. The tapping will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the reading of the Governor’s Proclamation, signed by Governor Evers, declaring March 15 – April 15, 2021 Maple Month in Wisconsin. After the proclamation is read, WMSPA Maple Marketing Intern, Kenni Bores and 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Julie Nunes will tap a maple tree. After the tapping, tours will be available of Marvin’s Sugar Bush along with pancakes, snacks and refreshments. This event is open to the public.