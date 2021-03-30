City of Antigo City Plan Commission Meeting Agenda for 4/6/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, April 06, 2021

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the December 1, 2020 Meeting

2. Approval of Certified Survey Map for Waldner & Sons at 123 Berner Street

3. Proposed Land Exchange between Downtown Enterprises (aka Lakeside Market) for a Vacant 0.13 Acre Parcel

along the Antigo Lake Basin and the City of Antigo for a Vacant Lot Located at 504 5th Avenue

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.