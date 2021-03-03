Insight FS to Award 10 Scholarships to Youth Pursuing a Career in Agriculture

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Insight FS is seeking applications for 10, $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors and college students pursuing a degree in agriculture.

“We’ve been exceedingly impressed by the caliber of applicants we get every year for our scholarship program. We feel it is vitally important to support area agriculture and the next generation of leaders,” said Dave Mottet, general manager at Insight FS.

Scholarship applicants are evaluated on academic achievement, active participation in local and state clubs or groups promoting agriculture and environmental stewardship, leadership potential, and essay responses. To be eligible, the student must be the dependent of an employee or patron of Insight FS. The student must also maintain a GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4-point scale. The deadline to apply is March 15th.

Insight FS is headquartered in Jefferson, Wis., serving patrons in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Insight FS is part of the GROWMARK system. GROWMARK is a regional cooperative providing agronomy, energy, feed, facility planning, risk management, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing, in more than 40 states and Ontario, Canada. GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which represents knowledgeable, experienced professionals acting with integrity and dedication to serve more than 250,000 patrons. More information is available at insightfs.com.