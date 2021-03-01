Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
March 1, 2021
Observing Lent Spiritually and Physically

Dear Reader,
Lent provides an opportunity for self-reflection. Whether you practice a religion or not, this inner look allows one to look outside oneself by assessing inside.

While some “give up” certain things like chocolate or desserts as a sacrifice, another approach is to refine one’s qualities of becoming a more vibrant human being. This direction can be in listening better, suspending judgment and being compassionate towards the needs of others.

While any direction can be beneficial, the spiritual one has merit for the soul, while the physical one improves the body.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

