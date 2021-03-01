WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

DISEASE UPDATES:

In the previous two weeks:

✓ The Burden of Illness for Langlade County was 91 per 100,000 and is considered moderately HIGH. There has been no significant change in the county’s disease rate from the previous 2-week period. (WI Burden of Illness was 163.3 per 100,000).

✓ The Positivity Rate for Langlade County was 3.1% and is still considered low. Only 630 tests were performed during that time period. (WI Positivity Rate was 2.6%).

VACCINATION UPDATES:

Groups that are currently eligible to receive the vaccine include:

✓ Health care workers

✓ EMS, fire department and police departments

✓ Persons aged 65 and older

Next Eligible Groups as of March 1, 2021 include:

✓ Education and child care staff

✓ People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

✓ Some public-facing essential workers

✓ Non-frontline essential health care personnel

✓ Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings

While these groups are eligible on March 1, educators and child care providers should anticipate receiving vaccine in March and early April, and the remaining groups can plan to be vaccinated in April and May. For additional information on these next eligible groups, please visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm

These prioritized groups are determined by the WI Department of Health Services, not local health departments.

The Federal government owns and controls the distribution of vaccine to the States.

Marathon County will be one of four new sites in WI hosting a large community vaccination clinic. For additional information please visit: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIGOV/bulletins/2c2f259

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released a new resource aimed at helping people connect with vaccine providers. The map is designed to improve transparency in the vaccine distribution process, by identifying where vaccine is being sent across the state. It is also intended to help Wisconsinites more easily find and connect with vaccine providers in their area. To view the map please visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.htm

STATE AND COUNTY DATA: As of Thursday, February 25, 2021:

Approximately 14.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total (first and second doses) over 1.2 million doses have been given in Wisconsin.

49.4% of Wisconsinites aged 65 and over have received their first dose of vaccine.

Approximately 13% of Langlade County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total (first and second doses) 2489 doses have been given to Langlade County residents.

34.5% of Langlade County residents aged 65 and over have received their first dose of vaccine.

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DATA: As of Thursday, February 25, 2021:

Langlade County Health Department has administered 1203 total doses. Of these doses:

934 have been first doses

631 (68%) of these first doses have been provided to individuals in the 65 years or older eligibility group. This percent may be slightly higher, as there have been individuals 65 years or older that were vaccinated as a prior eligible group (health care worker, fire or police).

In total, the Langlade County Health Department has provided approximately 48% of the total vaccinations received by its’ county residents.

(Benchmark for local health departments is 14%.)

Vaccine allocation continues to be less than what is requested.

**WE ARE ASKING THAT ANY INDIVIDUAL WHO HAS A CONFIRMED VACCINE APPOINTMENT AT THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT BUT RECEIVES THE VACCINE FROM ANOTHER VACCINE PROVIDER PRIOR TO THEIR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT AT OUR CLINIC PLEASE CONTACT US ASAP TO REMOVE YOURSELF FROM OUR CLINIC SCHEDULE**

For additional information please see the CDC website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website or the Langlade County Health Department website. You can also follow us on Facebook.