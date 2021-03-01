LOCAL FINANCIAL ADVISOR RECOGNIZED FOR LEADERSHIP AMONG PEERS

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Krista Karow, a financial advisor with CoVantage Retirement & Investment Services located at CoVantage Credit Union has been named a “Woman of Distinction” – a recognition which honors female financial advisors for their superior performance and extraordinary efforts in promoting financial security.

The Woman of Distinction recognition is presented by CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI) to top female advisors across the broker-dealer operation. Candidates are nominated by industry peers and selections are based on criteria including annual performance metrics and quality of service to clients.

For being recognized as a Woman of Distinction, Karow will participate in a national mentoring program where she will have the opportunity to mentor and develop resources for female advisors who are new to the industry.

Karow is a registered representative of CBSI – the leading broker-dealer serving the credit union marketplace – which partners with credit unions to operate programs dedicated to bringing members quality, personalized financial products and services. Services include retirement planning, financial management, insurance, and wealth management.

