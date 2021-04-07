Antigo Times

Antigo High School Club Members of the Week

By Antigo Times
April 7, 2021
Submitted by: Mrs. Kielcheski

Club Name: Student Council

Student’s Names:  Allison Noskowiak and Lillian Tassler

Description: Both girls are new to the high school Student Council. They have really shown leadership skills on a constant basis. Allie and Lillian lead the advisory spring card making for the community, supporting both their teachers and fellow students. They have also been doing the inventory and organizing the student council supplies in storage. Allie and Lillian both show strong leadership and commitment being Student Council members.

