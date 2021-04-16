City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 4/20/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

5:00 PM

Call to Order

Election of Council President

Election of Alderperson to Serve on City Plan Commission

Organizational Meeting Communications

1. Proposed Council Rules for 2021-22 Term with No Changes

2. Mayor – Appointments to Committees, Boards, and Commissions (Confirm by Roll Call)

Organizational Meeting Resolutions

1. 40-21 Designation of Official Newspaper to be the Antigo Daily Journal

2. 41-21 Designation of Public Depositories for 2021-2022 to American Deposit Management, Associated Bank, Banner Banks, BMO Harris Bank, Chase Bank, CoVantage Credit Union, Local Government Investment Pool and Continue Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. (Charles Schwab)

Adjournment

