City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 4/21/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the March 17, 2021 Meeting

2. Request to Waive Event Permit Fee for Wild Ones Northwoods Gatewqay Chapter Rummage Sale

3. Approval to Fund Application for Ice Age Trail Community Designation

4. Donation of a 1/3 Acre City-owned Lot to Habitat for Humanity Located at 702 S. Clermont Street as a Result of Previous Condemnation and Tax Reverted Actions

5. Approval to Hire a Full-Time Fire Fighter to Maintain Staffing

6. Additional 2020 Carry Forward for Street Construction in the Amount of $211,000

7. Use of Capital Equipment/Improvement Undesignated Fund Balance for Invoice from the State for the Eighth Avenue Bridge Project

8. Request for a Commitment of $225,000 in TIF Pay-Back Funds for the City’s Multi-Year Street Infrastructure Program as Created by Bonding/Grant Applications

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

