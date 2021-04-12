Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 4/13/21

Unified School District of Antigo

Antigo Middle School IMC, 6:00 p.m.

815 Seventh Avenue

Antigo, WI 54409

Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/dklbTYG8zVk

*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org

1. Meeting Opening A. Call Meeting to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call D. Public Comment

2. COVID-19 Update

3. New Business A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report B. 2021-2022 Calendar Revision C. Insurance Renewal D. New Position Analyses E. Technology Purchases F. Food Service Update G. 10 Year Capital Improvement Plan and the Connection to Fund 46 H. Review 2020-2021 Budget Status to Include Fund 38 and Fund 73 I. 2021-2022 Budget Development

4. Possible Action Items A. Consideration to Approve High School Choir Room Flooring Proposal B. Report of Employee Resignations

5. Confirm Next Meeting Time and Location A. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at Antigo Middle School