Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 4/13/21

By Antigo Times
April 12, 2021
Unified School District of Antigo
Antigo Middle School IMC, 6:00 p.m.
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/dklbTYG8zVk
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org

1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Public Comment

2. COVID-19 Update
3. New Business
A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report
B. 2021-2022 Calendar Revision
C. Insurance Renewal
D. New Position Analyses
E. Technology Purchases
F. Food Service Update
G. 10 Year Capital Improvement Plan and the Connection to Fund 46
H. Review 2020-2021 Budget Status to Include Fund 38 and Fund 73
I. 2021-2022 Budget Development

4. Possible Action Items
A. Consideration to Approve High School Choir Room Flooring Proposal
B. Report of Employee Resignations

5. Confirm Next Meeting Time and Location
A. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at Antigo Middle School

6. Adjourn
