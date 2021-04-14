Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

GovernmentLocal Interest
Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 4/19/21

Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 4/19/21

By Antigo Times
April 14, 2021
94
0

Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, April 19, 2021
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Via teleconferencing by phone

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:
1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve previous minutes.
4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #894 by Byron Podsburg.
5. 9:30 A.M. Application for Public Assembly Conditional Use Permit #895 by MC Festival Grounds LLC.

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.

Previous Article

Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for ...

Next Article

DHS Reaffirms that Every Wisconsinite Can Get ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.