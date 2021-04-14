Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 4/19/21
Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, April 19, 2021
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Via teleconferencing by phone
The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:
1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve previous minutes.
4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #894 by Byron Podsburg.
5. 9:30 A.M. Application for Public Assembly Conditional Use Permit #895 by MC Festival Grounds LLC.
DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment
ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.