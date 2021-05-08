City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for May 12, 2021

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

6:00 PM

1. Approval of the Minutes from the April 14 and 20, 2021 Meetings

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

42-21 Donation of a 1/3 Acre City-Owned Lot to Habitat for Humanity Located at 702 South Clermont Street as a Result of Previous Condemnation and Tax Reverted Actions

43-21 Land Exchange between Downtown Enterprises (aka Lakeside Market) for a Vacant 0.13 Acre Parcel along the Antigo Lake Basin and the City of Antigo for a Vacant Lot Located at 504 Fifth Avenue

44-21 Waiver of 5% Fee Charged to Organizations that Utilize City Software to Register and Collect Fees for Their Programs for 2021

45-21 Approving Request to Waive Event Permit Fee for Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter Rummage Sale

46-21 Approving Additional $5,500 for Engineering Services for Ayres Associates for Pine Street from Fifth Avenue to Fourth Avenue

47-21 Request for a Commitment of $75,000 from the High Priority Sidewalk Program for Sidewalk Upgrades Associated with the Fifth Avenue Reconstruction Project (Lincoln to Western)

48-21 Request for a Commitment of $225,000 in TIF Pay-Back Funds for the City’s Multi- Year Street Infrastructure Program as Created by Bonding/Grant Applications

49-21 Utilize Undesignated Captial Equipment/Improvement Funds for an Invoice in the Amount of $9,515.79 from June, 2020 for the Eighth Avenue Bridge Project that was Received in April, 2021

50-21 Additional 2020 Carry Forward of $211,000 from the Capital Equipment/Improvement Plan (CIP) Undesignated Fund Balance to the 2021 Street Construction CIP

51-21 Approval to donate $2,500.00 to the Ice Age Trail Alliance for Trail Community Designation

52-21 Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of Up to $500,000 Waterworks System and Sewerage System Revenue Bonds, Series 2021B, and Providing for Other Details and Covenants With Respect Thereto

53-21 A Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of $4,100,000 Waterworks System and Sewerage System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A, of the City of Antigo, Langlade County, Wisconsin, and Providing for the Payment of the Bonds and Other Details with Respect to the Bonds

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Mayor’s Appoint to Police and Fire Commission

2. Mayor’s Appointment to City Plan Commission

3. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

54-21 Approving Various License Renewals Upon Completion of Inspections For: Antigo Elks Lodge No. 662 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America, Inc.; Antigo Entertainment, LLC; David & Charlene Bauknecht Partnership; Ronald Lee Boettcher; El Tequila, LLC; Jacqueline Hipke dba Heartbreakers Bar N Grill, LLC; Its Beer 30, LLC Owned by Nicole Skinner; Randy R. Kolz dba Super G’s, LLC; MAM1, LLC; Ourada’s Dixie Lunch, LLC; Linnea A. Swartzendruber dba Swartzendruber, LLC; Taphouse, LLC; Charles Turney dba Farmers Home Restaurant, LLC; Tracy Zima dba Twisted Ice Cream; Wild Epitome, LLC; Butch’s Shop Rite, LLC; Schroeder Bros. Farms, Inc.; Vosmek Drug Store, Inc. dba Lakeside Market; Wal-Mart Stores East, LP; Walgreen Co; Antigo Bow Club, Inc.; PH Hospitality Group, LLC dba Pizza Hut; Fleet Farm Group, LLC at 2505 Neva Road; Fleet Farm Group, LLC at 2511 Neva Road; Growmark, Inc.; Kramer-Schmidt Oil Corp; Kwik Trip, Inc.; Marathon Express Mart, LLC; Antigo Express, Inc.; Wagner Shell Antigo, LLC; Timothy Suick/Palace Theater; Family Dollar Stores of Wisconsin, LLC; Cecil DeHart dba Funtime Antigo, LLC; Thomas P. Johnson dba Buckalows Eatery at 800 Fifth Avenue; and National Entertainment Network, LLC for video machines at Wal-Mart and Pick ‘N Save

55-21 Use of $50,000 of Remaining Joint City/County Project Priority Funds as Established by the RLF CLOSE Program Resolution #32-19 to be utilized for Rent Payments for the Newly Established Senior Center of Langlade County Located at 904 5th Avenue (Contingent Upon Approval from the Finance, Personnel and Legislative Committee Meeting May 12, 2021)

56-21 Use of $50,000 of Remaining Joint City/County Project Priority Funds as Established by the RLF CLOSE Program Resolution #32-19 to be utilized for Demolition of Deteriorated Properties within the City either Scheduled for Tax Reversion or as Candidates for the Condemnation Process (Contingent Upon Approval from the Finance, Personnel and Legislative Committee Meeting May 12, 2021)

57-21 Request from the Antigo Lions Club Regarding the Extension of Noise Ordinances (June 4-6, 2021) as Part of the Championship Off-Road Race Event (Contingent Upon Approval from the Finance, Personnel and Legislative Committee Meeting May 12, 2021)

58-21 Approving Private Lead Service Line Principal Forgiveness Financial Assistance Agreement Contingent Upon Approval from the Finance, Personnel and Legislative Committee Meeting May 12, 2021)

LICENSES

1. Approve Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage and Cigarette Licenses for Bryce Otto LLC dba Marty’s Shell at 738 Superior Street (contingent upon completion of inspections)

2. Approve Cigarette License for J & D Xcentrix, LLC (Dana & Jon Wojciechowski) at 517 Clermont Street (contingent upon completion of inspections)

PERMITS

1. Street Closure of 500 Block of Morse Street on 6-19-2021

2. Street Closure of 400 Block of Field Street on September 18, 2021

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for April 2, 16 and 30, 2021 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 74804-75130

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2058-2059

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3677

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

CLOSED SESSION

1. Closed Session: Pursuant to § 19.85 (1) (g), Wisconsin Statutes, and upon Proper Motion, the Common Council will Convene into Closed Session to Review the Property Damage Claim Submitted to the City. Upon Completion of Discussion in Closed Session, the council will Reconvene into Open Session to Act on Matters Discussed, If Necessary, and Proceed with the Regular Order of Business.

1. Claim Notice for Property Damage Submitted to the City by Progressive Insurance

