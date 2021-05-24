WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #6

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. This allows for the project to be administered and constructed efficiently, under a single contract, rather than several smaller contracts. Information on those projects and their impacts to traffic can be found here: http://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 13

Location: From the Columbia County line to approximately 1700 feet north of Golden Avenue in the town of Dell Prairie (near Chula Vista)

Schedule: April 28, 2021 to June 3, 2021

Project ID: 6140-02-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue paving the southbound lane on Saturday, May 22. Crews will install epoxy pavement markings, remove the asphalt surface and pave on northbound and southbound travel lanes with flaggers.

Traffic impacts: On Monday, May 24, traffic will be back to normal patterns. Work starting Monday will be done under flagging operations and opened back up to two lanes of traffic at the end of each working day.

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 through July 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave the eastbound lane and shoulder starting Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28. No work will take place on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project. The entire project length is currently accessible with a 20ft width on base course in the eastbound lane/shoulder except where paving crews are trucking during the day in the eastbound lane (east to west) Monday, May 24. It is anticipated the paving crew will cover 1-1.5 miles per day. Westbound pavement is now open to local traffic with ramped base course at intersections/driveways. Local traffic should utilize the new pavement for access and drive onto the base course (westbound) at nearest ramped locations to use intersections/driveways on the south side of the road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to remove pavement, grade, and crush pavement from 8th Avenue to County B. Crews are working west to east

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Fay Lake Road to the Michigan State line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to July 2, 2021

Project ID: 9110-10-60/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue asphalt paving and is tentatively scheduled for completion by May 24 or May 25, pending favorable weather conditions. Crews will install new shoulder gravel.

Traffic impacts: WIS 139 is open to traffic. Motorists will encounter multiple flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts. No work will be conducted between Noon on Friday, May 28 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Description: The project includes removing the existing US 51 overhead structure and replacing the interchange with a single lane roundabout with bypass lanes.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave temporary roadways and install temporary barriers. Crews will install erosion control and guardrail and remove pavement.

Traffic impacts for next week:

Early next week

Shoulder closures along US 2 eastbound ramp to US 51 south

Shoulder closures and flagging conditions on US 51 north and south

Inside lane closures along eastbound and westbound US 2

Mid to late week

Bi-directional traffic on eastbound US 2 Lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and westbound traffic.

US 51 traffic will access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2.

The existing bridge and all ramps will be closed for the remainder of the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52 (NEW)

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24 to October 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Project description: This project will remove and replace two inches of asphalt pavement on WIS 64 from US 45 to Clover Road. The bridge over Spring Brook will be replaced half at a time to maintain traffic.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be in the area staking the project area, install erosion control, and some clearing operations that will require periodic flagging towards the end of the week.

Note: The week after Memorial Day, crews plan to take WIS 64 down to one lane to facilitate building the Springbrook Bridge in halves. During the week of June 1, crews will install temporary traffic signals and temporary barrier walls. Crews plan to start bridge demolition June 7.

Overall traffic impacts: Traffic will be maintained in one lane on the Spring Brook bridge throughout construction. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place during construction. During paving operations, flagging will be used to control traffic. Holiday work restrictions:

Memorial Day: from noon on Friday, May 28, 2021 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Independence Day: from noon on Friday, July 2, 2021 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Labor Day: from noon on Friday, September 3, 2021 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 52

Location: Scott Street bridge over Wisconsin River

Schedule: April 5, 2021 to June 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-62/63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue surface and structural repair on bridge walls. Crews will sandblast the bridge deck on the evening of Monday, May 24 and pour the bridge overlay.

Traffic Impacts:

Traffic is maintained on a single lane, 14 feet in width on the south side of the Scott Street Bridge. Traffic is open to three lanes past Washington Street.

Pedestrian access is maintained along WIS 52 / Scott Street and the River Edge Parkway. Temporary curb ramps were installed at the west project limits near Washington Street and include temporary crosswalk pavement markings and signing.

Existing on-street parking along the north side of WIS 52 is restricted between 1st Street and N 2nd Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: Early-June to end of September 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-62/63

Note: Once crews finish on the WIS 52 (Scott Street) bridge project, crews will move to this location. The City of Wausau is planning to add a water valve near the Business 51 (Grand Ave) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge. Currently, the city is primarily looking at nighttime work on May 26 with a possible lane closure for pavement work. Motorists will see message boards for the WisDOT project while city work is underway.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive; Northbound and Southbound I-39 ramps at WIS 153; Mosinee

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to mid-June 2021

Project ID: 6600-00-61/62

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin the installation of the new pavement markings, install new traffic signal loop detectors and complete restoration and permanent seeding around the pedestrian sidewalk ramps.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 has a single lane closure in the westbound and eastbound lane. Traffic is shifted onto the outside lanes.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 22 from the Columbia County line (County CM/Barry Road) in the town of Buffalo to East 5th Street in the town of Montello

Schedule: April 19, 2021 to June 14, 2021

Project ID: 6054-06-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removing the surface on WIS 22 and pave starting at County CM and head north. Crews will install temporary pavement markings as needed.

Traffic impacts: Daily lane closures with flagging can be expected during pavement removal and replacement. Note: Due to rain, there may be a section that is left with the surface removed. Crews will be working on Saturday, May 22, weather permitting, to pave this section.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue grading and storm sewer installation between Dodge Road and County VV. Crews will conduct electrical work near Warrington Road and begin grading operations between WIS 55 and Oshkosh Road. Crews will continue repairs on the Wolf River bridge.

Traffic impacts:

Brooks Lane will be closed at WIS 47 starting Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26.

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) was closed April 12. Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47



WIS 47 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at each side of the Wolf River bridge

The sidewalk over the Wolf River will be closed for the next month.

Drivers can expect flagging operations as needed within the construction zone.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 32 culvert replacement

Location: Between Willits Road and Bonkowski Road, Three Lakes

Schedule: This project is complete. WIS 32 is open.

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 9, 2021

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will conduct restoration at sideroad intersections, finish three culvert pipe replacements and finish asphalt paving at those locations.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers for culvert replacement, asphalt patching, and curb and gutter install.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue excavation and filling operations to widen the roadway and dam along the east side of the causeway from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Crews will install riprap along the east side of the causeway

Crews will install steel sheeting and pumps to divert stream water to complete excavation in front of the existing Springville Pond control structures.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive will be closed at the east side intersection with Post Road later in May.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: 100-200 feet beyond the I-39/US 51 on/off ramps in Stevens Point

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to early July 2021

Project ID: 6280-02-75

Work scheduled for next week: Electrical work for traffic signals will continue until completion. Crews will work on grading and restoration work.

Traffic impacts: The outside lanes of WIS 66 eastbound and westbound will be closed from May 6 to May 26. A right shoulder closure from May 12 to May 28 on the I-39 northbound off ramp to WIS 66. WIS 66 eastbound and westbound inside lanes closed from May 26-June 4. Full ramp closure of the I-39 northbound off ramp to WIS 66 eastbound from May 24-May 26, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. During this closure, traffic will use the I-39 northbound Business 51 exit and loop back to WIS 66 via south bound I-39.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis66sp/

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to July 15, 2021

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install erosion control, cut pavement, install a culvert, and patch over the replacement site. Crews will restore the area around the culvert replacement area.

Traffic impacts: Daily flagging with a single lane closure.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22resurface/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: WIS 73 from 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on southbound concrete pavement.

Traffic impacts: Traffic has been shifted onto newly constructed, temporary lane and existing WIS 73 northbound lane. There is a 12-foot width restriction in place.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region: