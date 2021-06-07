Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Roger Meister – Head Coach

Athletes Name: Jacob Meister

Sport: Trap

Description: Jacob has been on the Trap team for five years. This year is his first year on Varsity. He was the top scoring athlete for the Robins and has been honored by the Trap Conference with a second place medal and a First Team All Conference award. He has been a mentor to the younger athletes and helped at every practice in one aspect or another. Congratulations!

