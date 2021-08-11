Alzheimer’s Association Invites Antigo Residents to Join 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 11

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is World’s Largest Event Dedicated to Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Antigo residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on September 11, 2021 at Antigo Middle School, 815 Seventh Avenue, Antigo. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 9:45 a.m., immediately followed by the Walk at10:00 a.m.

The Walk is chaired by Katie Helmstadter, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones. “I participate in the Walk to increase awareness for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Helmstadter. “My great grandfather and my grandmother both suffered from Alzheimer’s. My father, my brother and myself will suffer if a cure is not found. I also want family members on a journey with Alzheimer’s to know the best ways to help, communicate and support their loved ones who are suffering. The Alzheimer’s Association supports so many families by providing training, knowledge, support and funding to help research a cure.”

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

We are also excited to share that Matt Lepay, and Paul Braun, two of the most recognized voices in Wisconsin sports, are teaming up as Honorary Co-Chairs of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporting all Wisconsin Walks. These acclaimed broadcasters each have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading the “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s” team. Lepay is the current voice of Wisconsin Badgers sports doing play-by-play for Badgers’ football and basketball and Braun is the former voice of Badger’s men’s hockey.

While plans are moving forward to host the Antigo Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Antigo Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 196,000 serving as caregivers. In Langlade County alone, more than 540 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.

How to Register

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/antigo. Pre-registration is highly encouraged this year. On-site registration will be done using QR codes with limited manual registration supplies.For questions or assistance, please call 800.272.3900.

Sponsors

The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter thanks the numerous volunteers and sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, including National Presenting Sponsors – Edward Jones and CVS Health, and local sponsors includingHo-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg, Waukesha Bearing, Johnson Electric Coil and CoVantage.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.