PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Hurting and Healing

Dear Reader,

It seems like there are a lot of hurt people out there. We see it in the external symptoms – the road rage, an argument, a crying jag, a spending spree – and we can only speculate about what is underneath. A lost dream? A broken relationship? An estrangement from a loved one? Whatever it may be, the rule of thumb is that the symptoms you see externally are only a hint to what is going on deep inside.

So how do those that are hurting right now find healing? It starts with caring for our brethren and trying to understand what and where their situation is in this moment. Respecting those we meet who cross our path is another good beginning point. It’s not easy to do, because often we are busy worrying about ourselves and our immediate family. But it has to start somewhere. Let it begin with us.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

