WIS 64 Wolf River bridge closure scheduled in Langlade County
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
As part of the ongoing construction project, crews will be closing the WIS 64 bridge over the Wolf River starting tonight, August 30 at 8 p.m. until 9 a.m. on August 31. WIS 64 will be open during the day and close again at 8 p.m. on August 31 until 9 a.m. on September 1.
Construction crews will be pouring a new concrete overlay on the bridge.
During this work, a posted detour of County P, County M, and WIS 55 applies both nights. Message boards are in place to provide advance notice to motorists.
The WIS 55/WIS 64 intersection remains controlled with temporary signals until October. Maximum width on the Wolf River bridge is 9 feet.
