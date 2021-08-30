Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

DOTDOTLocalLocal InterestNews
WIS 64 Wolf River bridge closure scheduled in Langlade County

WIS 64 Wolf River bridge closure scheduled in Langlade County

By Antigo Times
August 30, 2021
482
0

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

As part of the ongoing construction project, crews will be closing the WIS 64 bridge over the Wolf River starting tonight, August 30 at 8 p.m. until 9 a.m. on August 31. WIS 64 will be open during the day and close again at 8 p.m. on August 31 until 9 a.m. on September 1.

Construction crews will be pouring a new concrete overlay on the bridge.

During this work, a posted detour of County P, County M, and WIS 55 applies both nights. Message boards are in place to provide advance notice to motorists.

The WIS 55/WIS 64 intersection remains controlled with temporary signals until October. Maximum width on the Wolf River bridge is 9 feet.

For more information regarding traffic impacts in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:

Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.

Previous Article

WisDOT September Law of the Month: Drive ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.