2020-21 Wildlife Survey Results Now Available
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced thatresults for the latest wildlife reports are now available.
The wildlife reports are divided into surveys addressing five species groups, including small game, big game, waterfowl, furbearers and nongame. The wildlife surveys are conducted throughout 2020-2021 by DNR staff and dedicated volunteers. The DNR’s wildlife program managers use the survey results to help make decisions on species management.
“Thank you to everyone who took part in these studies, whether through observation reports, survey participation or harvest registration,” said Brian Dhuey, DNR Wildlife Population and Harvest Assessment Specialist. “This continued commitment to wildlife enables the DNR to make data-driven decisions on how to best manage species in our state.”
Survey results by species are below.
SMALL GAME
- Regional bobwhite quail and cottontail rabbit survey, 2021
- Ruffed grouse drumming survey, 2021
- Rural mail carrier pheasant survey, 2021
- Small game harvest, 2021
- Spring ring-necked pheasant survey, 2021
- Wisconsin sharp-tailed grouse survey, 2021
BIG GAME
- Agricultural deer damage shooting permits, 2020
- Black bear population analyses, 2021
- Deer hunting questionnaire, 2020
- Spring turkey hunting questionnaire, 2021
- Wildlife damage abatement and claims program, 2020
- Winter severity indices, 2021
FURBEARERS
- Beaver trapping questionnaire, 2021
- Bobcat harvest, 2020
- Bobcat hunter/trapper survey, 2020
- Bobcat population analyses, 2021
- Fisher harvest, 2020
- Fisher population analyses, 2021
- Fur trapper survey, 2021
- Otter harvest, 2021
- Otter population analyses, 2021
- Wisconsin fur buyers report, 2021
NONGAME
- American marten winter monitoring surveys in northern Wisconsin, 2021
- Central Wisconsin greater prairie-chicken survey, 2021
- Frog and toad survey, 2020
These reports were made possible through federal funding authorized by the Wildlife Restoration Act commonly known as the Pittman-Robertson Act. More information on the funding is available here.