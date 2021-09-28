Virtual CWD Response Plan Review Committee Meeting Oct. 1

Public Encouraged To Watch Via DNR’s YouTube Channel

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the department will host the first Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Response Plan Committee meeting 9 – 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The committee will discuss the upcoming review process during which it will examine plan progress of goals and objectives.

The public is encouraged to watch the committee meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel.

The DNR’s 15-year CWD Response Plan, in effect through 2025, helps guide the department’s approach to addressing CWD in Wisconsin. The plan was developed to fulfill its public trust responsibility to manage wildlife and ensure the health of Wisconsin’s wildlife populations. As part of the plan’s implementation, the department will review progress toward meeting its goals and objectives every five years.

The committee is comprised of a group of stakeholders representing conservation, business and hunting organizations and tribal governments. During its meetings, the committee will develop input on the plan’s implementation and actions to consider as it completes this second five-year review.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

More information on chronic wasting disease is available by visiting the DNR’s CWD webpage.