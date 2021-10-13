Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Local
Antigo High School Club Students of the Week

Antigo High School Club Students of the Week

By Antigo Times
October 13, 2021
148
0

Submitted by: Mrs. Kielcheski

Club Name: AHS Student Council Senior Class 2022

Student’s Name: Claire Musolff, Faith Bussiere, Calvin Jansen, Anna Evans

Description: These are the senior class representatives! They worked extremely hard to put together a great homecoming! Thanks for making great memories for our entire school! Expectations of Club Student of the Week include: Follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.

Previous Article

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.