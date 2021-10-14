WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #26

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to late October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to grind concrete late in the week.

Traffic impacts: As a reminder, WIS 82 remains closed to thru traffic until Friday, October 29. A posted detour via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39 is in place. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Bridges over Little Roche a Cri and Carter Creek

Schedule: August 16, 2021 to October 22, 2021

Project ID: 6140-01-65

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue cleaning and painting the bridge over Carter Creek. Crews will remove barrier wall and install the final polymer overlay and remove temporary signals at both bridges. Next week will be the last update on this project.

Traffic impacts: The southbound lanes on both bridges are closed. Two-way traffic over the one-lane bridges will be maintained with the use of temporary signals installed at each structure. There are lane restrictions for oversized vehicles in both directions at both bridges to the end of October.

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Between the Forest County line and Fay Lake Road

Schedule: September 7, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 9110-72-10

Work scheduled for next week: Asphalt paving is anticipated to wrap up by mid-week. Aggregate shoulder work will be taking place late in the week followed by pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations during daylight working hours will be utilized to restrict traffic to one travel lane when needed. Slight delays are anticipated.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 in Laona

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 16, 2021

Project ID: 9130-03-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on final clean up.

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on pavement markings and thermoplastic snowmobile crossing installation.

Traffic impacts: WIS 101 is open. Traffic is reduced to a single lane with flagging during pavement markings and thermoplastic snowmobile crossing installation.

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete removal of temporary roadways, place topsoil and gravel shoulders, pave US 2, work on landscaping, sign installation, and install pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: All directions are utilizing the roundabout. Motorists may encounter flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install pavement markings and rumble strips.

Traffic impacts: Traffic from US 45 to Clover Road will be controlled with flaggers during work operations.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-71/74

Work scheduled for next week: Paving operations will continue and plan to pave intersections between WIS 55 and the Oconto County line. Crews will work on shoulders at County P working towards WIS 55. Painting crews will install permanent pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations from WIS 55 to the Oconto County line.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 15, 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Grading crews will continue crushing and relaying the existing rubbelized concrete from the Wisconsin River bridge to half mile south of the County Q overpass. Asphalt paving crews will be paving asphalt from the CN Railroad bridge to the Wisconsin River. Crews will also pave a 10-foot outside shoulder from WIS 64 to the Wisconsin River. Shouldering crews will be on site placing shoulder gravel from Center Road to the north project limits, including both ramps at WIS 64 and County K.

Traffic impacts:

The southbound County Q on-ramp from US 51 will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 14 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 16.

The County K off-ramp from US 51 will be closed from Monday, October 18 to Wednesday, October 20.

US 51 traffic will continue to be counter directional in the existing northbound lanes. Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on and off ramps at County Q, WIS 64, and County K. Traffic will maintain this configuration until mid-November. The speed limit remains 55 mph in the work zone.

Motorists will encounter flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles in advance of the work zone. These warnings are intended to heighten driver awareness and reduce speed ahead of a possible traffic backup.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: US 51/County Q Bridge

Location: County Q bridge over US 51, Exit 205, Merrill

Schedule: August 9, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 1176-22-60

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will remove existing concrete approaches, prepare for beam guard installation, and pour new concrete pavement curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts: County Q is down to a single lane. Motorists using the US 51 off ramps and County Q will encounter temporary traffic signals. Traffic will be switched to the southern lane.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish asphalt paving and work on shoulders on WIS 47 between County VV (East) and County VV (West). Crews will remove and replace beam guard along WIS 47 southbound near Wolf River Drive. Crews will finish topsoil and gravel driveways and finish final pavement markings

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: US 51

Location: Bearskin Bridge to Rocky Run Road

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to week of October 27, 2021

Project ID: 1170-16-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to complete shoulder work, some pavement marking installation and restoration work.

Traffic impacts: One lane of US 51 is closed with traffic routed through the construction area by flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will complete the concrete pavement in the Springville and Rainbow Drive intersections on the east side of Post Road.

Crews will grade for the sidewalk and the concrete terrace along the new northbound Business 51 lanes.

Crews will replace spot locations of concrete sidewalk in the Business 51 medians at the intersections of Minnesota Avenue, County HH, Tommy’s Turnpike, and Plover Springs Drive under daytime lane closures.

Crews will remove asphalt and install detectable warning fields in the sidewalk that approaches the railroad tracks between Chestnut Drive and Willow Drive. This work will be conducted during daytime lane closures.

Crews will place the concrete sidewalk along the new northbound Business 51 lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow drive and will follow behind that operation placing stamped colored concrete in the terrace area.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes will have daytime lane closures on either side of the County HH intersection from the McDill Boat Landing to Elm Street; and on either side of the railroad tracks between Chestnut Drive and Willow Drive starting as early as October 19 for up to three days.

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).

Rainbow Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Business 51 (Post Road).

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: I-39

Location: I-39/Portage County B interchange

Schedule: October 11-12, 2021; March 2022 – June 2022

Project ID: 1166-12-89

2021:

All work for 2021 has been completed. This project will be in winter shutdown until Spring 2022.

2022:

Description: The bridges at I-39 north/south over County B and the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad will be resurfaced. The project also includes guard rail replacement, concrete pavement joint repairs, replacement of vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repair of existing culverts, and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or on County B, planning to pass under I-39.

The bridges at I-39 north/south over County B and the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad will be resurfaced. The project also includes guard rail replacement, concrete pavement joint repairs, replacement of vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repair of existing culverts, and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or on County B, planning to pass under I-39. Overall traffic impacts for 2022: Traffic will be managed primarily with long term, single lane closures on both I-39 and County B. Traffic control on I-39 will extend a considerable distance north and south of the actual construction limits on I-39, as well as east and west of the actual construction limits on County B. The bridges on I-39 will be resurfaced half at a time, first closing the outside lanes and then the inside lanes. Concrete pavement repairs on County B will also be done with single lane closures, but in addition the on/off ramps will be fully closed for 24 hours periods to allow for repairs in the ramp terminal intersection areas. Ramp closures for northbound and southbound directions are not allowed to occur at the same time. County B will be fully closed for a very short time (Night-time closure of no more than 20 minutes on designated days) for erection of the overhead signs and structure.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: This project is complete, and the intersection is open.

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Note: More information on how to navigate a J-Turn can be found on the project website at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Vilas County

Highway: US 51

Location: US 51 from Woodland Drive to Vilas County M, Arbor Vitae

Schedule: October 4, 2021 to November 5, 2021

Project ID: 1170-20-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to begin asphalt removal and replacement.

Traffic impacts: One lane of US 51 will be closed, and traffic will be routed through the construction area with flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region: