Antigo Optimist Club Announces 2021 Award Recipients and 2021 Board

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Optimist Club recently announced its 2021 award recipients. Outgoing club president Roger Fuller selected Larry Ehlert for the President’s award. “As the president, I award the President’s award to the member who has been a valuable member to our club over the years, someone who has made a difference in our club. This member always volunteered to help me anytime I needed his help. He has spent hundreds of hours volunteering, not only for us but for other community organizations. This is my definition of a President’s Award recipient.” The Optimist Club membership voted and for the second year in a row selected Roger Fuller as the Optimist of the Year for his selfless volunteer efforts and going above and beyond the call of duty for the organization and community. Roger played a vital role and contributed hundreds of hours coordinating multiple Optimist fundraising events over the past year. Ron Wolf was selected by membership for the Rookie of the Year award. Ron is a returning member and former President of the club. He recently joined the club again and in his first year back with us, he has played a vital role in volunteering and has accepted a board leadership position.

The Antigo Optimist Club Board for 2022 is Austen Jentges, President; Ron Wolf, Vice President; Nicole Kubiaczyk, Treasurer; Angie Close, Secretary along with board members: Anita Mattek, Larry Ehlert, Michelle Arlen, Tim Prunty, Katie Helmstadter and Roger Fuller. Outgoing board member, Justin Wadsworth, served as last year’s secretary.

The Antigo Optimist Club meetings are held on the 2nd and 4thWednesday of the month at Noon, in-person at Michael’s Restaurant in Antigo. If you would like more information on becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or attending a meeting, visit our website www.antigooptimist.com, search for Antigo Optimist Club on Facebook or email antigooptimistpresident@gmail.com.