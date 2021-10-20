Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for 10/26/21

City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for 10/26/21

By Antigo Times
October 20, 2021
152
0

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
5:30 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 823 Graham Avenue to Allow a Second Detached Structure for More Storage Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Variance Application Request to Allow a Second Detached Structure for More Storage at 823 Graham Avenue (Parcel #201-2016)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids andservices. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

Previous Article

Antigo High School Volleyball Results

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.