PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Letter from Publisher
By Antigo Times
October 15, 2021
How Much Is Enough?

Dear Reader,
We always seem to be striving for more. In some ways, it’s a good thing. The more we work, the more wealth we generate for ourselves and our families.

But is there such a thing as accumulating too much? Is there a point when we have more than we know what to do with or how to handle? How much land, money and power does one person have to have to live a happy life? Is there a law of diminishing returns?

Nowadays it seems that many people are caught up in the moment and avoid the thought of an inevitable death.

Many seem fixated on how much they can contribute to their 401k accounts for retirement. What about fixating on how much we can contribute to our 401k for the afterlife?
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”
