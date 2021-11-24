Library Foundation Donates STREAM Learning Computers for Children

FROM THE ANTIGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

Antigo Public Library Foundation donated two new children’s learning computers. Each has over 130 STREAM-aligned games (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Music, and Math).

The games are geared towards kids aged 2-12 and include award-winning titles such as handwriting (including cursive), e-books (fiction, non-fiction, and poetry), coding, comic books, cyber safety and more.

The library invites children and their caregivers to visit the library and explore all the interactive games and adventures that are available. Each of the two computers has different games installed and the wide variety of interactive content will keep children engaged and having fun while learning.

“Inspiring an enthusiasm for literacy and learning within the community is what libraries do and we see kids using these on a daily basis” says Dominic Frandrup library director. “We are very fortunate to have a supportive Foundation to provide these computers for the children of Langlade County”.

For those interested in donating to the Library Foundation please visit https://www.antigopl.org/library-foundation/

For more information stop by the library or call at 715-623-3724.