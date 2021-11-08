Antigo Times

Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 11/9/21

November 8, 2021
*MASKS ARE REQUIRED*
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2021, 6:00 PM
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL IMC
815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/oVhO10rdTOI
1. Meeting Opening
A. Roll Call

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Public Comment

2. New Business
A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report

B. WCASS (WI Council of Administrators of Special Services ) Presentation

C. Mental Health Grant Presentation

D. Legal Counsel Representation

E. Support Staff Substitute Wage Increase Discussion

F. YTD Summary Report Discussion

G. Auditor Services Request for Proposal

H. Replacement of Aquatic Center Sand Filters Discussion

I. Information Technology Cyber Security Update

3. Possible Action Items
A. Consideration to Approve Technology Purchase

B. Consideration to Approve Overnight Stay

C. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements

D. Report of District New Hires

4. Confirm Next Meeting
A. Tuesday, December 14, 2021

5. Adjourn
