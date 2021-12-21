AHS Drama Club is proud to present its 2022 Spring Musical – the Little Mermaid

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The story was originally told by Hans Christian Anderson with the current stage adaptation having music written by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright. The stage performance retains the most beloved songs and moments from the original film while adding further character development to the layers of the centuries’ old story with very memorable (and hummable!) songs.

A tale of fathers and their daughters, of men coming to age, and friendships that stand up to the rigors of water/land relationships; mermaid Ariel (Logan Preul), her father King Triton (Colin Koeppel), Prince Eric (Emmett Braun), friends Flounder (Nathaniel Pyeatt) and Scuttle (Matt Antone-Vance) keep the audience on their toes as young merfish, Ariel, stretches her fins and is determined to have a relationship with Prince Eric — even if it means involving the evil Ursula (Peter Chruimsky)!!

The plot thickens and the audience is left wondering, “What will happen?” “Will Ariel end up with Prince Eric?” “What will happen to the Mer-world as all of these forces come together??” A ticket to this extravaganza of sights, sounds, color and teenagers’ never-ending energy, can add up to a perfect evening of memories for you and your family, friends, and spouses — no matter how big or how young Your Gathering is!!

The lyrics and music make for an enjoyable evening at the Volm Theater in Antigo, WI. Songs like “Part of Your World”, “Kiss the Girl”, and “If Only” will be running through your minds for quite some time.

Tickets go on sale March 1st in the Antigo High School Commons and will sell weeknights from 5:00pm-7:00pm and one hour before each show begins. Opening Night is Friday night, March 11 at 7:30pm, with additional evening shows Saturday, March 12th, the following Thursday night, March 17th, Friday night, March 18th, Saturday night March 19th. There is also a matinee scheduled for Sunday, March 13th at 2:00pm.

This production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is directed by Michael Blood with musical direction by Jacob Oxley, costuming by Molly Gums.

AHS Spring Musical,Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast List:

ARIEL Logan Preul

PRINCE ERIC Emmett Braun

GRIMSBY (Prince Eric guardian) Tom Frei

FLOUNDER Nathanial Pyeatt

SCUTTLE Matt Antone-Vance

KING TRITON Colin Koeppel

SEBASTIAN Trenton Carter

FLOTSAM Clare Heuss

JETSOM Lexi Klusman

URSULA Peter Chrudimsky

CHEF LOUIS / PILOT Colden Carley

CHORUS / SAILORS /MERSISTERS / GULLS / MAIDS / CHEFS / PRINCESSES:

Tyler Boots, Hailey Burhop, Max Busse, Lupita Derks-Williams, Amarillie Desmet, Matt Houdek, Alexis LaRose, Ilah Lundgren, Madelyn Maher, Laney Maki, Cliff Mauk, Meredith Meidl, Kaitlin Pranke, Jaxen Schoeneck, Ainsley Stronstad, Theresa Theisen, Elisha Thompson, Keira Walrath, Jonny Wissbroeker.

For questions or for group sales, please contact Eunice Rice at (715)216-1171. This production is in cooperation with Disney+ and the non-profit Antigo High School Drama Club. All rights are reserved.