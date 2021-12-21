Antigo Bowling Club Scores from 12/19/21
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES
The Antigo Bowling Club bowled this past Sunday, December 19th. The results were as follows:
Girls Varsity
The Girls Varsity bowling team remained undefeated as they won their match against Amherst Girls Varsity beating Amherst in a tie breaker. The average score for the day was 178. Top bowlers: Natasha Fermanich, Katie Kirsch, Makala Beck.
Boys Varsity
The Boys Varsity bowling team remained undefeated as they won their match against Amherst Boys Varsity 6-3. The average score for the day was 215. Top bowlers: Grant Praslowicz, Alec Knapkavage and Jack Steger.
JV1 vs JV2
The Antigo boys JV teams bowled each other at Plover’s Five Star Lanes. JV1 defeated JV2 5-4. Top bowlers for JV1: Ean Perry and Brady Rickert. Top bowlers for JV2: Cody Nowak and Max Busse.
Boys Middle School 1
Boys MS 1 won their match for the day with an average score of 95. Top Bowlers: Sterling Schultz and Levi Strobel.
Boys Middle School 2
Boys MS 2 won their match against Rhinelander with an average score of 150. Top Bowlers: Cooper Rickert and Xavier Fermanich.
Girls Middle School 1
Girls Middle School 1 won their match for the day with an average score of 157. Top bowler: Kellijo Kirsch.
Girls Middle School 2
Girls Middle School 2 did not bowl.
All bowling teams return to action on Sunday, January 9th.