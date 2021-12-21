Antigo Times

Antigo Bowling Club Scores from 12/19/21

By Antigo Times
December 21, 2021
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

 

The Antigo Bowling Club bowled this past Sunday, December 19th.  The results were as follows:

 

Girls Varsity

The Girls Varsity bowling team remained undefeated as they won their match against Amherst Girls Varsity beating Amherst in a tie breaker. The average score for the day was 178. Top bowlers: Natasha Fermanich, Katie Kirsch, Makala Beck.

 

Boys Varsity

The Boys Varsity bowling team remained undefeated as they won their match against Amherst Boys Varsity 6-3.  The average score for the day was 215. Top bowlers: Grant Praslowicz, Alec Knapkavage and Jack Steger.

 

JV1 vs JV2

The Antigo boys JV teams bowled each other at Plover’s Five Star Lanes. JV1 defeated JV2 5-4.  Top bowlers for JV1: Ean Perry and Brady Rickert. Top bowlers for JV2: Cody Nowak and Max Busse.

 

Boys Middle School 1

Boys MS 1 won their match for the day with an average score of 95. Top Bowlers: Sterling Schultz and Levi Strobel.

 

Boys Middle School 2

Boys MS 2 won their match against Rhinelander with an average score of 150. Top Bowlers: Cooper Rickert and Xavier Fermanich.

 

Girls Middle School 1

Girls Middle School 1 won their match for the day with an average score of 157. Top bowler: Kellijo Kirsch.

 

Girls Middle School 2

Girls Middle School 2 did not bowl.

 

All bowling teams return to action on Sunday, January 9th.

