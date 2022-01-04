Governor Evers and DHS Urge Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon

Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer overall and leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

Exposure to radon gas is one of the major contributors to lung cancer nationally, yet many people aren’t aware that an easy-to-use test kit can tell them if their home has high radon levels. That’s why Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed January National Radon Action Month for Wisconsin residents.

“About one out of every ten homes in Wisconsin has high radon levels. Any home, whether old, new, with or without a basement can have radon,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Since you cannot smell, taste, or see radon, the only way to know if you have high radon levels is to test for it. Test kits are available to help protect you and your family from radon exposure.”

Radon, an odorless radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, can enter buildings through their foundations. Radon concentrations in the air can be measured with a test kit available from hardware stores and local public health agencies.