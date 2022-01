In Retrospective –Special Feelings

Dear Reader,

We have special feelings for people as we advance through life – that sweet girl in grade school and a quick kiss during play-time (who died prematurely of cancer); that guy in college everyone loved who embraced the socially downtrodden (felled by a sudden heart attack); that loyal friend who ran with the bulls in Pamplona (vanquished by melanoma). We all got those… and they got us. Enough said.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”