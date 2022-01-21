Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

The Antigo Police Department holds an arrest warrant for Kiara Aileen Streich D.O.B. 7-8-1991. The warrant is for failure to pay battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer. Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at (715) 627-6411, submit a tip at www.p3tips.com or on the P3 app on your device. Callers may remain anonymous.

Following Distance:

Is there a set measurement for a vehicles following distance in Wisconsin? Answer, sometimes. While traveling in your vehicle, the distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you are whatever is reasonable and prudent. The driver must show due regard while driving and think about the speed of the vehicle and the conditions of the roadway. If the weather is questionable i.e. snow, sleet, rain, the following distance between the other vehicles should be longer, keeping a greater distance between them.

However; if you are operating a larger vehicle with a gross weight of more than 10,000 pounds, the following distance is 500 feet from the vehicle in front of you.