April Activities at the Langlade County Senior Center

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Senior Center of Langlade County located at 904 5th Avenue is announcing their activities for April and upcoming events.

April 21st is our trip to Manitowoc to the Capitol City Center to see “Music of the Stars of the Grand Ole Opry”. We will leave the Center at 9:30 a.m. via coach bus for a 2:00 p.m. matinee. Cost of this trip is $100.00. The price includes transportation, admission to the production, and family style chicken dinner after the show at Farm Inn on Main in Shawano. Lunch will be on your own at Culver’s in Manitowoc. Payment is due when you register at the Center. Deadline for registering is Friday, April 8th. The all-star cast of the Jubilee will be performing the music of the great stars of the Grand Ole Opry. From Roy Acuff, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Ray Price, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Charlie Pride, Porter Waggoner, and many more. This year the Jubilee features the Australian sensation, Jennifer Simmons. Jenny has traveled around the world and performed with many of the Opry stars. The new male vocalist for the Jubilee, with a vocal range of five octaves, is Doug Driesel.

The Jubilee also features Branson’s funniest comedian and world class fiddler: Doofus Doolittle. Doofus is a champion fiddle player and world class violinist. He has performed with many legends, and will be sharing stories from his experiences with such artists as Mel Tillis, Roy Clark, Ray Price, Bill Anderson, Porter Wagoner, and many more. If you like country music and good, clean, family entertainment, join us on the bus to see the Ozark Jubilee!

Our Bean Bag Tournament is continuing. It’s not too late to join us. We play the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Fee for the tournament is $3.00 per person. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The tournament is open to all members and you need to pay when you pre-register at the Center. Teams will be formed by a random draw. If you haven’t played this game before or would just like to practice, come in to the Center any Monday afternoon for practice. The duration of the tournament will be determined by the interest of the participants.

The non-denominational Bible study meeting Tuesday mornings at 10:00 a.m. has been expanded to meet every Tuesday. All members are welcome to attend.

Bingo at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesdays ($1.00 per card).

Bunco is played the second Wednesday of the month at 10:00 a.m. You do not need to pre-register for this activity. The fee is $2.00 and all prize money is given out the same day.

Stone Soup plays the first three Fridays of the month at 2:00 p.m. and the Memories play the fourth Friday at 2:00 p. m.

On April 12 at 5:30 p.m. there will be an organizational meeting at the Center to determine the interest in starting a local Parkinson’s Disease support group. This is an informational open meeting for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, family members, care givers, friends, etc. Call 715-627-2881to register. If you don’t register you can still attend.

The third StockBoxes distribution is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26 at the Antigo Public Library. This is a free food supplement program for seniors 60+. Contents of the box may vary monthly. There are many local organizations involved in sponsoring this program. There is an income eligibility requirement and you must pre-register. Come into the Center and fill out a registration form. You do not have to be a member of the Center to fill out a form. Registration forms are also available at the ADRC (888-486-9545), Antigo Public Library (715-623-3724) and the Langlade County Clerk Office (715-627-6200. For more information call any of these locations.

Line dancing is returning Monday, the 2nd of May at 1:00 p.m. Register for this event at the Center.

We are also taking reservations for a Tuesday, June 21st trip to the Green Bay Botanical Gardens. Price of this trip is $70.00 which includes motor coach, admission, guided walking tour, and buffet lunch at Village Grille. Payment is due when you register at the Center. Deadline for registering is Friday, June 10th.

We are planning a trip to a Brewer/Dodger baseball game on August 18th. We will have more information at a later date.

We continue our regular scheduled activities; Coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, Knitting & Crocheting, Cards and games, and Music. We are always interested in suggestions for activities you would like to do or speakers you would like to hear. We are open 9:00 to 3:00 Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the Center. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and veterans are free for life.