FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

People often ask in time of disaster or crisis, “What can I do?” Dan Zalewski, a lifelong resident of Langlade county asked himself that question as he watched the invasion of Ukraine by Russia leaving over two and a half million fleeing their country.

“The images of mothers and their children having to abandon their homes to save their lives is heartbreaking. I felt I had to do something. It is just too easy to be moved by other people’s suffering but not take any measures to help them. Recently I watched the Jefferson Awards and saw how everyday people were doing such wonderful things to help others. I just figured it was time for me to get involved. I’ve never done anything like this before.”

Dan has started a campaign to help the Ukrainian refugees. It is named Community Kindness/Ukrainian Relief. He and a couple friends will match funds of up to $ 10000. The money will be distributed between three charities working directly with the refugees. They are Save the Children, World Central Kitchen, and Razom in Ukraine (Razom means together in Ukrainian). These three non profits cover the areas of food, shelter and medical assistance for the refugees as well as education for the kids.

Dan is asking this community to join him in helping these families that are enduring such suffering as they flee their homes because of Russia’s aggression.

An account is set up at Co Vantage Credit Union, P.O. Box 107. Ear mark checks, “Community Kindness/Ukrainian Relief.

There is now a Facebook page under Community Kindness. People can donate via Venmo @communitykindness and there is also a Go Fund Me page under Community Kindness.

Any questions can be asked of Dan at 715-216-2855. “I have lived my entire life here and I have been encouraged by how this community rallies together to help those in need. Even though this need is on the other side of the world, we can show kindness and help support them with our gifts.”