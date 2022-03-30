Olivia Hofrichter, Jordy Pregler, and Elia Peterson Find the Podium at WWF Kids Folkstyle State Championships

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

A trio of Antigo Wrestling Club members found the podium, with Olivia Hofrichter and Jordy Pregler finishing in 5th, and Elia Peterson finishing in 6th at the WWF Kids Folkstyle State Championships.

Olivia Hofrichter started her day with a match against Zyon Branch-Pemma of Laona-Wabeno. Hofrichter was able to shoot an outside single and bring Branch-Pemma to the mat for the initial takedown 25 seconds into the match. Hofrichter then locked up an armbar, but the action went out of bounds. Hofrichter was able to secure a near side cradle and earned the victory by pinfall at fifty seconds of the first round.

In her second match of the day, Hofrichter faced Lilliana Banks of Aviators. Banks was able to secure the initial takedown by countering a single leg attack by Hofrichter, and added 3 nearfall points using a barbed wire arm attack to take a 5-0 lead into the second period.

In the second period, Hofrichter chose to start neutral, and Banks added another takedown on a single leg attack that was finished as a double leg. Banks then turned Hofrichter, and earned the pinfall victory at 2 minutes, 16 seconds.

In her first match of the consolations, Hofrichter competed against Ella Wilson of Mineral Point Wrestling Club. Wilson used a near side single leg snatch to earn the initial takedown to start the match.

Hofrichter chose to start the second period in neutral, and Wilson was able to counter a sweep single attempt to earn her second takedown of the match, and take a 4-0 lead. Hofrichter used solid wrist control to secure a roll and earn 2 points for a reversal.

Leading 4-2 to start the third period, Wilson chose to start on the bottom. Hofrichter made her pay for this decision, locking up a farside cradle for 3 nearfall points to give Hofrichter the 5-4 lead. Hofrichter was then able to lock up a half nelson, earning the pinfall victory at 3:40.

In the next consolation round, Hofrichter and Mackenzie Schiedermayer of Hortonville were matched up. Schiedermayer was able to score first, using a single leg to earn the takedown 20 seconds into the match. Schiedermayer added a point with 24 seconds in the period due to a technical violation for fleeing the mat on Hofrichter. Schiedermayer added a pair of nearfall points with a half nelson to end the period with a 5-0 lead.

Hofrichter chose to start the second period in neutral, and used a tight overhook whizzer to whip Schiedermayer to the mat earning the takedown 20 seconds into the second period. Hofrichter would not allow her opponent off her back, earning Hofrichter the victory by pinfall at 2:19.

Hofrichter’s fifth match of the day was with Madeline Faulkner of Fox Valley Elite WC. Faulkner was able to hit a blast double off of a restart for the initial takedown with 20 seconds remaining in the first period.

Hofrichter chose to start the second period in neutral, and Faulkner shot in immediately to start the period. After a scramble on the mat that lasted nearly a half minute, Faulkner was able to find herself on top for the takedown. Faulkner then used a power half with both of her legs in to earn 2 nearfall points, and then used a cradle for an additional 3 points and a 9-0 lead going into the third.

Faulkner chose to start the third in neutral, and earned a point when Hofrichter was penalized for an illegal hold while defending a takedown attempt. Faulkner then used another double leg attack for a takedown 24 seconds into the period. Faulkner then was able to drive Hofrichter over with a half nelson, earning the pinfall victory at 4:12.

The fifth-place match saw Hofrichter compete with Vala Pollock of Top Dawg. Hofrichter attacked early in her sixth match of the day, securing a lateral throw with an overhook for the takedown 21 seconds into the match. Hofrichter earned the pinfall victory 13 seconds later to finish 5th place in the state.

Jordy Pregler started his day with a bye thanks to winning his regional, and then faced Connor Boyle of Bay Port in the second round. Boyle was able to score first, countering a head throw attempt by Pregler for the takedown 14 seconds into the match. Pregler used solid wrist control to secure a roll off of a stand-up attempt for the reversal with 21 seconds remaining. Pregler was able to finish the match from here, earning the pinfall victory at the 47 second mark.

In the semi-finals, Pregler faced Parker Tulachka of Mishicot. Tulachka was able to counter a shot attempt by Pregler for the first takedown 22 seconds into the match.

In the second period, Pregler chose to start on bottom. Tulachka was able to hip over on a roll attempt by Pregler to earn a pair of nearfall points and take a 4-0 lead to the third.

Tulachka chose to start the third period in neutral, and earned a takedown 13 seconds into the period with a body lock. Tulachka was then able to earn the pinfall at the midpoint of the third round.

In the consolation semi-finals, Pregler faced Carlton Romitti of Freedom. Romitti was able to counter a single leg attempt by Pregler to earn the initial takedown 11 seconds into the match, and took a 2-0 lead into the second.

Romitti chose to start the second period on bottom, and scored an escape with a standup in 8 seconds. Romitti then increased his lead to 8-0 using a body lock to earn a takedown, and securing 3 nearfall points to end the second period.

Pregler chose to start the third period on the bottom, and Romitti was able to secure the far arm and lock up a double gotcha for the pinfall victory at 2:26.

In the fifth-place match, Pregler faced conference foe Gavin Snider-Dotter of Rhinelander. Pregler was able to snap Snider-Dotter down to the mat, and then circled around his opponent for the initial takedown. In the scramble to secure the takedown, Pregler was able to trap his opponent’s arm, and used that to secure the pinfall victory at 40 seconds. The victory put Pregler in 5th place on the podium.

Elia Peterson also found the podium, finishing in sixth place. After a first-round bye, Peterson faced Lacie Whipple of Hortonville. Neither wrestler was able to secure a takedown in the first period, and Whipple chose to start the second period on the bottom. Whipple was unable to break free from the strong ride of Peterson, and the match entered the third period deadlocked at zero.

Peterson chose to start the third period on bottom. Peterson was able to cut the corner on a stand-up attempt to get to the leg of Whipple, earning Peterson the reversal with 28 seconds to go in the match. Peterson would not allow Whipple to even get back to her base, leading to a 2-0 win for Peterson.

In the semifinals, Peterson faced Charlotte Leeman of Shiocton. Peterson was able to score first, using an armdrag to gain a takedown 19 seconds into the match. Peterson once again showed some great riding, not allowing Leeman any space the rest of the period.

In the second period, Leeman chose to start on the bottom, and was able to score an escape 24 seconds into the round. With 15 seconds remaining in the period, Leeman was able to drive through a double leg and use a half nelson for the takedown and 3 nearfall points, giving Leeman a 6-2 lead.

Peterson chose to start on top for the third period, and Leeman was able to score an escape with a stand up. That would be the end of the scoring in the match, with Leeman advancing to the finals with the 7-2 victory.

In the consolation semifinals, Peterson faced Audrey Brandt of Two Rivers. Brandt was able to counter a single leg attempt by Peterson for the initial takedown at the midpoint of the first round.

Entering the second period with a 2-0 lead, Brandt chose to start on top. Brandt was able to use a half nelson to earn the pinfall victory 13 seconds into the second round.

In the fifth-place match, Peterson faced Nola Coppens of Oconto Falls. Peterson was able to score early, using a single leg and trip for the takedown 13 seconds into the match. Coppens would tie the match using a roll and hip over for the reversal with 15 seconds left in the period.

Peterson chose to start the second period in neutral. Peterson was once again able to secure the takedown, this time sprawling and spinning behind Coppens on a shot attempt. Coppens was then able to hip over on a roll attempt, scoring the reversal and eventual pinfall victory 42 seconds into the round. Peterson ended the day in sixth place.

Competing well on the day, but missing the podium was Cameron Williams. Williams was able to mount a third period comeback against Nathan Rowe of Kaukauna. Down 4-1 to start the period, Williams was able to secure a reversal and 3 nearfall to pick up the 6-4 victory in the first round.

After dropping a match to Jase Strandlie of Prairie du Chien, Williams was able to defeat Marshall McCarty of Campbellsport with a takedown in overtime. In what was another exciting match, Williams jumped to a 5-0 lead using a takedown and 3 nearfall points, before a late reversal by McCarty cut the lead to 5-2. McCarty was able to secure a takedown in the second period, but Williams hit a reversal and 2-point nearfall to take a 9-4 lead into the third.

In the third period, MCarty was able to secure a takedown and 3 nearfall points to take the match into overtime. In overtime, Williams hit a blast double at the start of the extra frame, finishing the takedown for the victory.

Also picking up a pair of victories on the day was Levi Binversie. Binversie was able to use a takedown in the first period to put Owen Ahrens of Kimberly on his back, earning the victory by pinfall at 1:07. In his second match, Binversie was able to secure a pair of takedowns, a reversal, and a couple sets of nearfall before pinning his opponent, Josten Alt of Reedsburg, at 2:30.

Binversie would drop a match to Owen Burling of Askren Wrestling Academy, and had his day end with a heartbreaking overtime loss to Will Flottmeyer of LaCrosse Area Wrestling.

Samson Smith found himself winning a pair of matches on the day, defeating Wyatt Wetzel of Wrestling Factory and Trenton Frye of Royall by pinfall, in 30 seconds and 1:19 respectfully. The match against Frye was action packed, with Frye securing the first takedown, and then Smith scoring a reversal and 3 points of nearfall. Frye was then able to secure his own reversal, picking up 2 nearfall as well. Smith earned another reversal, and this time earned the pinfall victory with 11 seconds remaining in an action packed first round.

Caleb Vandenlangenberg also found himself victorious a pair of times. Vandenlangenberg used a reversal and 3 nearfall points in the second round to take a 5-4 victory against Benjamin VanGoethem of Kewaunee, and also picked up a pinfall victory against Dontae Pattee of Superior.

Logan DesJarlais was able to pick up a victory via pinfall against Isaac Gustafson of Winneconne.

Michael Hofrichter and Scott Hagerty also competed at the state tournament.

WWF Kids Folkstyle State Championships Results for Antigo

Boys Born 2013-14 80

Cameron Williams’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Williams (Antigo) won by decision over Nathan Rowe (Kaukauna Grappling Ghosts) (Dec 6-4)

Champ. Round 2 – Jase Strandlie (Prairie du Chien) won by fall over Cameron Williams (Antigo) (Fall 1:32)

Cons. Round 2 – Cameron Williams (Antigo) won in sudden victory – 1 over Marshall McCarty (Campbellsport Youth Wrestling) (SV-1 11-9)

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Crandall (Evansville Demons Wrestling) won by major decision over Cameron Williams (Antigo) (Maj 11-0)

Boys Born 2009-10 64

Logan DesJarlais’s place is unknown and has scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan DesJarlais (Antigo) won by fall over Isaac Gustafson (Winneconne) (Fall 2:23)

Champ. Round 2 – Luke Jackson (Winneconne) won by decision over Logan DesJarlais (Antigo) (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan DesJarlais (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Parworth (Waterford Youth Wrestling Club) won by fall over Logan DesJarlais (Antigo) (Fall 2:15)

Boys Born 2009-10 115

Michael Hofrichter’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kaleb Zahn (X-Factor Elite) won by decision over Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Kadyn Jones (Wolfpack) won by major decision over Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) (Maj 12-0)

Boys Born 2009-10 185

Jordy Pregler’s place is 5th and has scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) won by fall over Connor Boyle (Bay Port) (Fall 0:47)

Semifinal – Parker Tulachka (Mishicot Indians) won by fall over Jordy Pregler (Antigo) (Fall 2:30)

Cons. Semi – Carlton Romitti (Freedom Wrestling) won by fall over Jordy Pregler (Antigo) (Fall 2:26)

5th Place Match – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) won by fall over Gavin Snider-Dotter (Rhinelander) (Fall 0:40)

Boys Born 2007-08 140

Scott Hagerty’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Taylor (Pulaski) won by fall over Scott Hagerty (Antigo) (Fall 4:24)

Cons. Round 1 – Scott Hagerty (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Brandon Much (Ringers) won by decision over Scott Hagerty (Antigo) (Dec 7-1)

Boys Born 2007-08 175

Levi Binversie’s place is unknown and has scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) won by fall over Owen Ahrens (Kimberly Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 2 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) won by fall over Josten Alt (Reedsburg Wrestling) (Fall 2:30)

Quarterfinal – Owen Burling (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Levi Binversie (Antigo) (Fall 1:13)

Cons. Round 4 – Will Flottmeyer (LAW) won in sudden victory – 1 over Levi Binversie (Antigo) (SV-1 8-6)

Boys Born 2007-08 190

Samson Smith’s place is unknown and has scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cael Leisgang (Seymour Area Wrestling) won by decision over Samson Smith (Antigo) (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Samson Smith (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Samson Smith (Antigo) won by fall over Wyatt Wetzel (Wrestling Factory) (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 3 – Samson Smith (Antigo) won by fall over Trenton Frye (Royall) (Fall 1:19)

Cons. Round 4 – Noah Klug (Merrill) won by fall over Samson Smith (Antigo) (Fall 1:30)

Boys Born 2007-08 210

Caleb Vandenlangenberg’s place is unknown and has scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) won by decision over Benjamin VanGoethem (Kewaunee) (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 2 – Garett Kawczynski (Ringers) won by fall over Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) won by fall over Dontae Pattee (Superior) (Fall 1:11)

Cons. Round 4 – Willy Graham (Stanley-Boyd) won by fall over Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) (Fall 3:44)

Girls Born 2011-12 95

Elia Peterson’s place is 6th and has scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Elia Peterson (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Elia Peterson (Antigo) won by decision over Lacie Whipple (Hortonville) (Dec 2-0)

Semifinal – Charlotte Leeman (Shiocton Middle School) won by decision over Elia Peterson (Antigo) (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Semi – Audrey Brandt (Two Rivers Raiders) won by fall over Elia Peterson (Antigo) (Fall 1:13)

5th Place Match – Nola Coppens (Oconto Falls) won by fall over Elia Peterson (Antigo) (Fall 1:42)

Girls Born 2007-08 138

Olivia Hofrichter’s place is 5th and has scored 17.0 team points.