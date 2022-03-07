Unified School District of Antigo Committee Meeting Agenda for 3/8/22
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022, 6:00 PM
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL IMC
815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/inhGiTRYL6Y
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Public Comment
2. BOARD VACANCY INTERVIEWS AND APPOINTMENT
3. New Business
A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report
B. Budget Update
C. Retirement HRA District Contributions
D. Position Analysis – Middle School Health Teacher
E. Technology Purchase Discussion
F. Partners and GEDO 2 Discussion
G. Uniform Replacement Recommendation
H. Donovan Group Agreement
I. CESA 9 2022-2023 Shared Service Agreement
J. Fall 2022 Early College Credit and Start College Now Enrollments
4. Possible Action Items
A. Consideration to Approve Overnight Travel
B. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements
C. First Reading of NEOLA Volume 31 No. 1 and Policy 8510 – Wellness
5. CLOSED SESSION
A. Consideration of a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to Section 19.85 (1)(c) of the Wisconsin Statutes for the purpose of considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility, specifically regarding employee compensation and benefits.
6. Exit Closed Session
A. Action as a Result of Closed Session
7. Confirm Next Meeting
A. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Middle School IMC
8. Adjourn