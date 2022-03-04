DNR Now Hiring Seasonal Staff For State Parks

Open Positions Available Across The State

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now hiring seasonal staff for Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. Wages are competitive and the experiences are priceless.

These limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for a combination of outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and providing customer service for property visitors. Seasonal work often starts in the spring to early summer through late summer to fall, with some flexibility depending upon the candidate’s availability and the property’s needs.

Permanent positions are highly competitive (such as park ranger, parks and recreation specialists and the currently open naturalist position). The experiences gained from these seasonal positions are not only invaluable to starting a long-term career in natural resources, but they also create life-long memories.

Positions are available across the state from Milwaukee to the forests of northern Wisconsin or the islands and shores of the Great Lakes. The following positions are open at various locations:

Parks and recreation specialists

Visitor services associates

Natural resources educators

Assistant naturalist guides

Facilities repair workers

Laborers

To apply, visit Wisc.Jobs and search “Parks.”

Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and so much more. Learn more about Wisconsin’s state parks on the DNR website here.