Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 4/12/22

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO

TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022, 6:00 PM

ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL IMC

815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI 54409

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/JP2-vpHOktA

1. Meeting Opening A. Call Meeting to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call D. Public Comment

2. New Business A. Spring Election Results B. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report C. Board Development Tool Report D. Budget Update and ESSER III Information E. Support Staff Wage Increase Proposal F. Support Staff Retirement Incentive G. Mathematics Institute of Wisconsin 2022-2023 Contracts H. eduClimber Software Purchase Discussion I. Social School 4EDU Agreement J. Noboken School Forest Epoxy Flooring K. Middle School Epoxy Flooring L. Middle School Brick Repair

3. Possible Action Items A. First Reading of NEOLA Policy 4140 B. Consideration to Approve Fieldhouse Speakers C. Consideration to Approve Classroom 108 Furniture Purchase D. Consideration to Approve GEDO 2 Classroom Furniture Purchase E. Consideration to Approve Position Analysis – School Social Worker/School Counselor F. Consideration to Approve Central WI Schools Recruitment Promotion 2022 G. Consideration to Approve Overnight Travel H. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements

4. Thank Outgoing Board Members